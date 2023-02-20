Positives for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) as stock gains in recent trading

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) is 10.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.96 and a high of $59.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCHN stock was last observed hovering at around $33.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $33.86, the stock is 1.46% and 3.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 0.80% off its SMA200. SCHN registered -18.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.21%.

The stock witnessed a 0.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.80%, and is 7.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) has around 3471 employees, a market worth around $904.06M and $3.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.66 and Fwd P/E is 11.48. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.43% and -43.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.10% this year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.72M, and float is at 25.02M with Short Float at 1.33%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schuessler Mark,the company’sVP and CAO. SEC filings show that Schuessler Mark sold 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $27.97 per share for a total of $33564.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5563.0 shares.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Heiskell Steven (SVP, Products & Services) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $27.56 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the SCHN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Henderson Michael R (SVP, President, Operations) disposed off 16,823 shares at an average price of $26.36 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 123,695 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN).

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 14.18% up over the past 12 months. Nucor Corporation (NUE) is 37.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.