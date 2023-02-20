Positives for Xencor Inc. (XNCR) as stock gains in recent trading

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR) is 35.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.35 and a high of $38.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XNCR stock was last observed hovering at around $34.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.98% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -31.15% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.41, the stock is 3.92% and 18.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 1.61% at the moment leaves the stock 27.19% off its SMA200. XNCR registered 8.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.31%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 22.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.43%, and is -4.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 4.69% over the month.

Xencor Inc. (XNCR) has around 254 employees, a market worth around $2.08B and $297.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 75.99. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.95% and -7.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Xencor Inc. (XNCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xencor Inc. (XNCR) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xencor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 212.70% this year.

Xencor Inc. (XNCR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.72M, and float is at 59.45M with Short Float at 7.90%.

Xencor Inc. (XNCR) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Xencor Inc. (XNCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yang Allen,the company’sSR. VICE PRESIDENT & CMO. SEC filings show that Yang Allen sold 3,737 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $27.00 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63521.0 shares.

Xencor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Dahiyat Bassil I (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold a total of 2,494 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $29.00 per share for $72326.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the XNCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Yang Allen (SR. VICE PRESIDENT & CMO) disposed off 1,200 shares at an average price of $28.94 for $34723.0. The insider now directly holds 66,529 shares of Xencor Inc. (XNCR).

Xencor Inc. (XNCR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -4.08% down over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 3.73% higher over the same period. MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) is -40.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.