Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) is 9.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.07 and a high of $28.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LUNG stock was last observed hovering at around $9.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.72% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -53.83% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.23, the stock is 2.88% and 12.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 1.43% at the moment leaves the stock -33.71% off its SMA200. LUNG registered -67.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.75%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.21%, and is 4.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 5.47% over the month.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) has around 253 employees, a market worth around $336.71M and $51.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 126.78% and -67.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.60%).

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pulmonx Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.20% this year.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.19M, and float is at 36.03M with Short Float at 8.48%.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by French Glendon E. III,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that French Glendon E. III sold 3,631 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $5.93 per share for a total of $21532.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.03 million shares.

Pulmonx Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Sung Derrick (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,069 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $5.93 per share for $6339.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the LUNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Lehman David Aaron (General Counsel) disposed off 1,069 shares at an average price of $5.93 for $6339.0. The insider now directly holds 44,160 shares of Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG).

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 41.83% up over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -45.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.