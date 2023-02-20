RBOT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Now

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) is 51.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.69 and a high of $6.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RBOT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $3.07, the stock is 4.17% and 21.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -2.85% at the moment leaves the stock -10.52% off its SMA200. RBOT registered -47.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.86%.

The stock witnessed a 17.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.23%, and is -1.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.94% over the week and 8.61% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 9.59. Distance from 52-week low is 81.66% and -53.41% from its 52-week high.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -170.80% this year.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.97M, and float is at 60.08M with Short Float at 8.12%.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 73 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Liang Philip,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Liang Philip bought 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $3.02 per share for a total of $3619.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Liang Philip (Director) bought a total of 15,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $3.12 per share for $48968.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the RBOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Liang Philip (Director) acquired 60,480 shares at an average price of $3.06 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 222,480 shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT).