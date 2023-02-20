Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) down -6.10% since start of the year

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ: REYN) is -6.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.54 and a high of $32.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REYN stock was last observed hovering at around $27.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42%.

Currently trading at $28.15, the stock is -2.60% and -5.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock -2.08% off its SMA200. REYN registered -3.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.46%.

The stock witnessed a -2.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.86%, and is -0.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) has around 5600 employees, a market worth around $5.86B and $3.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.81 and Fwd P/E is 18.18. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.71% and -13.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.00% this year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 209.90M, and float is at 54.20M with Short Float at 6.25%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.