Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) is 15.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.81 and a high of $103.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SIGI stock was last observed hovering at around $101.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $102.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.14% off the consensus price target high of $109.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -13.68% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $102.31, the stock is 5.27% and 9.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 18.71% off its SMA200. SIGI registered 30.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.47%.

The stock witnessed a 13.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.67%, and is 2.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) has around 2440 employees, a market worth around $6.17B and $3.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.87 and Fwd P/E is 13.82. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.14% and -1.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Selective Insurance Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.10% this year.

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.40M, and float is at 58.91M with Short Float at 1.79%.

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Senia Vincent M,the company’sEVP, Chief Actuary. SEC filings show that Senia Vincent M sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $99.79 per share for a total of $0.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12984.0 shares.

Selective Insurance Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that BURVILLE JOHN (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $100.17 per share for $2.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46304.0 shares of the SIGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Morrissey Michael J. (Director) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $101.21 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 12,579 shares of Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI).

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is trading 33.41% up over the past 12 months and H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) that is 0.55% higher over the same period. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) is 1.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.