Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) up 5.00% since start of the year

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is 5.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.34 and a high of $29.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SFNC stock was last observed hovering at around $22.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.85% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -13.3% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.66, the stock is 0.40% and 3.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -1.57% off its SMA200. SFNC registered -22.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.55%.

The stock witnessed a 2.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.95%, and is 0.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) has around 2877 employees, a market worth around $2.91B and $861.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.95 and Fwd P/E is 10.58. Profit margin for the company is 25.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.17% and -22.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Simmons First National Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.40% this year.

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.88M, and float is at 125.11M with Short Float at 2.38%.

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bass Dean O.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Bass Dean O. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $23.06 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Simmons First National Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Bass Dean O. (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $22.96 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the SFNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Bass Dean O. (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $23.33 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 149,975 shares of Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC).

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is trading -5.47% down over the past 12 months and BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) that is 0.65% higher over the same period. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is -9.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.