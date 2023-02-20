SJW Group (SJW) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 16.45% Upside

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) is -4.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.74 and a high of $83.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SJW stock was last observed hovering at around $76.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.52% off its average median price target of $84.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.45% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3.6% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.70, the stock is -0.10% and -1.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock 14.14% off its SMA200. SJW registered 20.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.57%.

The stock witnessed a 1.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.70%, and is 0.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

SJW Group (SJW) has around 751 employees, a market worth around $2.34B and $589.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.32 and Fwd P/E is 31.23. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.41% and -7.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

SJW Group (SJW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SJW Group (SJW) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SJW Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.10% this year.

SJW Group (SJW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.27M, and float is at 26.84M with Short Float at 4.42%.

SJW Group (SJW) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at SJW Group (SJW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gere Andrew,the company’sPresident and COO. SEC filings show that Gere Andrew sold 830 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $74.72 per share for a total of $62018.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

SJW Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Lynch James Patrick (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 709 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $67.27 per share for $47694.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25249.0 shares of the SJW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 20, Lynch James Patrick (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 803 shares at an average price of $63.47 for $50966.0. The insider now directly holds 25,958 shares of SJW Group (SJW).

SJW Group (SJW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include California Water Service Group (CWT) that is trading 4.29% up over the past 12 months and American States Water Company (AWR) that is 10.92% higher over the same period. Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) is 82.46% up on the 1-year trading charts.