Sterling Check Corp. (STER) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 33.65% Upside

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) is -14.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.65 and a high of $28.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STER stock was last observed hovering at around $13.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.65% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 5.21% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.27, the stock is -4.28% and -8.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -1.48% at the moment leaves the stock -24.73% off its SMA200. STER registered -40.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.20%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.48%, and is 4.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.40% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

Sterling Check Corp. (STER) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $1.40B and $770.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.94 and Fwd P/E is 11.69. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.86% and -53.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Sterling Check Corp. (STER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sterling Check Corp. (STER) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sterling Check Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.10% this year.

Sterling Check Corp. (STER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.14M, and float is at 73.04M with Short Float at 1.78%.

Sterling Check Corp. (STER) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Sterling Check Corp. (STER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARNETT STEVEN L. SEC filings show that BARNETT STEVEN L sold 27,826 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 18 at a price of $19.61 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Sterling Check Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 17 that BARNETT STEVEN Lsold a total of 273 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 17 and was made at $19.50 per share for $5324.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the STER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 06, BARNETT STEVEN L disposed off 2,057 shares at an average price of $19.52 for $40150.0. The insider now directly holds 135,352 shares of Sterling Check Corp. (STER).

Sterling Check Corp. (STER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SAP SE (SAP) that is trading -2.39% down over the past 12 months and Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) that is 11.97% higher over the same period. Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) is -11.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.