Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE: SPH) is 1.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.25 and a high of $17.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPH stock was last observed hovering at around $15.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.94% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 8.94% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.48, the stock is -2.04% and -1.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -0.71% at the moment leaves the stock -3.94% off its SMA200. SPH registered 2.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.26%.

The stock witnessed a -2.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.52%, and is -1.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.23% over the week and 1.31% over the month.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) has around 3174 employees, a market worth around $974.16M and $1.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.11 and Fwd P/E is 6.09. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.63% and -12.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.50% this year.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.63M, and float is at 61.68M with Short Float at 1.52%.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schueler Michael A,the company’sVice President-Product Supply. SEC filings show that Schueler Michael A sold 3,882 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $16.29 per share for a total of $63238.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47773.0 shares.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Brinkworth Douglas (SVP-Prod.Sup,Purch.&Log.s) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $16.03 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the SPH stock.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) that is trading 84.89% up over the past 12 months and World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) that is 5.56% higher over the same period. Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) is -10.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.