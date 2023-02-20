SWIM Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Now

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) is 24.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.75 and a high of $17.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SWIM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -33.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.01, the stock is 0.38% and 11.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.56% at the moment leaves the stock -27.39% off its SMA200. SWIM registered -77.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.12%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.90%, and is 3.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.25% over the week and 6.51% over the month.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) has around 2388 employees, a market worth around $474.54M and $726.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.66 and Fwd P/E is 17.98. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.82% and -77.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.10%).

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Latham Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -524.60% this year.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.17M, and float is at 105.78M with Short Float at 2.18%.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bahl Sanjeev,the company’sCOO LATHAM GROUP, INC. SEC filings show that Bahl Sanjeev sold 3,653 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 24 at a price of $3.58 per share for a total of $13078.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27211.0 shares.

Latham Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Laven Mark Phillip (Director) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $2.98 per share for $22385.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the SWIM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Laven Mark Phillip (Director) acquired 7,500 shares at an average price of $2.89 for $21675.0. The insider now directly holds 394,706 shares of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM).

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pool Corporation (POOL) that is trading -18.17% down over the past 12 months and Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) that is 13.95% higher over the same period. Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) is -1.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.