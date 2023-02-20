TechTarget Inc. (TTGT): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:TTGT Stock Is Going Next

TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) is -9.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.89 and a high of $85.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTGT stock was last observed hovering at around $39.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.69% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 0.57% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.77, the stock is -15.68% and -12.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -31.93% off its SMA200. TTGT registered -50.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.80%.

The stock witnessed a -14.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.41%, and is -0.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $301.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 87.02 and Fwd P/E is 16.33. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.26% and -53.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TechTarget Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -94.60% this year.

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.64M, and float is at 26.55M with Short Float at 8.09%.

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BURKE ROBERT D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BURKE ROBERT D sold 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $39.57 per share for a total of $47484.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1300.0 shares.

TechTarget Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 that Kitchens Rebecca (President) sold a total of 750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 and was made at $49.13 per share for $36848.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17746.0 shares of the TTGT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Noreck Daniel T (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 9,401 shares at an average price of $42.16 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 25,768 shares of TechTarget Inc. (TTGT).

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) that is trading -14.98% down over the past 12 months and RELX PLC (RELX) that is -2.56% lower over the same period. CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) is 15.26% up on the 1-year trading charts.