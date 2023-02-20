The Brink’s Company (BCO): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:BCO Stock Is Going Next

The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) is 19.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.38 and a high of $72.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BCO stock was last observed hovering at around $63.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49%.

Currently trading at $63.96, the stock is 0.25% and 6.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 10.31% off its SMA200. BCO registered -8.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.83%.

The stock witnessed a 3.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.18%, and is 1.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

The Brink’s Company (BCO) has around 72200 employees, a market worth around $2.98B and $4.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.86 and Fwd P/E is 9.79. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.20% and -11.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

The Brink’s Company (BCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Brink’s Company (BCO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Brink’s Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 522.30% this year.

The Brink’s Company (BCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.40M, and float is at 45.41M with Short Float at 4.51%.

The Brink’s Company (BCO) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at The Brink’s Company (BCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Davis Simon,the company’sEVP, CHRO. SEC filings show that Davis Simon bought 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $59.35 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39534.0 shares.

The Brink’s Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Pal Rohan (EVP, Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 5,120 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $68.76 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19747.0 shares of the BCO stock.

The Brink’s Company (BCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) that is trading -4.12% down over the past 12 months and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) that is -69.98% lower over the same period.