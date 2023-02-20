The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) is 9.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.27 and a high of $42.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHEF stock was last observed hovering at around $35.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.61% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 15.37% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.39, the stock is -3.50% and 1.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 1.76% at the moment leaves the stock 3.03% off its SMA200. CHEF registered 11.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.14%.

The stock witnessed a 2.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.60%, and is -3.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.80% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) has around 2712 employees, a market worth around $1.40B and $2.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.07 and Fwd P/E is 22.83. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.50% and -13.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.60% this year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.12M, and float is at 34.21M with Short Float at 7.93%.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by OLIVER KATHERINE,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that OLIVER KATHERINE bought 1,211 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 29 at a price of $32.93 per share for a total of $39878.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31352.0 shares.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that Cugine Joseph M. (Director) bought a total of 602 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $33.02 per share for $19878.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38978.0 shares of the CHEF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 27, Aldous Alexandros (General Counsel) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $0.8 million. The insider now directly holds 116,367 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF).

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) that is trading 11.52% up over the past 12 months and United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) that is 6.07% higher over the same period. Sysco Corporation (SYY) is -8.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.