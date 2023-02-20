The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) is 27.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.66 and a high of $46.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHYF stock was last observed hovering at around $31.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.53% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -5.97% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.79, the stock is -1.23% and 11.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 31.45% off its SMA200. SHYF registered -30.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.68%.

The stock witnessed a 6.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.03%, and is 3.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $1.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.17 and Fwd P/E is 15.86. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.99% and -31.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.00%).

The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Shyft Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.90% this year.

The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.06M, and float is at 32.11M with Short Float at 3.10%.

The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GUILLAUME STEPHEN K,the company’sPresident, Specialty Vehicles. SEC filings show that GUILLAUME STEPHEN K sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $24.51 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63014.0 shares.

The Shyft Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that DINKINS MICHAEL (Director) sold a total of 548 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $24.29 per share for $13311.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8748.0 shares of the SHYF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Clevinger Thomas R (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $39.27 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 36,957 shares of The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF).