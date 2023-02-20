These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) is 0.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.91 and a high of $67.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGO stock was last observed hovering at around $62.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.35% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 3.52% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.71, the stock is 1.25% and 1.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 9.28% off its SMA200. AGO registered 5.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.91%.

The stock witnessed a 3.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.43%, and is 0.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) has around 407 employees, a market worth around $3.68B and $672.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.04 and Fwd P/E is 15.73. Profit margin for the company is 43.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.59% and -6.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.00% this year.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.70M, and float is at 56.41M with Short Float at 2.30%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Albert Howard,the company’sChief Risk Officer. SEC filings show that Albert Howard sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $66.28 per share for a total of $2.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58950.0 shares.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 27 that FREDERICO DOMINIC (President/CEO/Deputy Chairman) sold a total of 86,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 27 and was made at $57.21 per share for $4.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.28 million shares of the AGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, BUHL G LAWRENCE (Director) disposed off 3,643 shares at an average price of $64.96 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 44,761 shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO).

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) that is trading -6.79% down over the past 12 months and MBIA Inc. (MBI) that is -14.33% lower over the same period. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is 42.31% up on the 1-year trading charts.