These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Boise Cascade Company (BCC)

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) is 8.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.39 and a high of $84.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BCC stock was last observed hovering at around $76.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.34% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.96% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -16.77% lower than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.73, the stock is -0.38% and 3.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -1.76% at the moment leaves the stock 9.78% off its SMA200. BCC registered -6.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.81%.

The stock witnessed a 10.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.48%, and is -1.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC) has around 6820 employees, a market worth around $2.94B and $8.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.27 and Fwd P/E is 8.99. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.40% and -11.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.20%).

Boise Cascade Company (BCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boise Cascade Company (BCC) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boise Cascade Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 305.00% this year.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.54M, and float is at 39.18M with Short Float at 2.11%.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Boise Cascade Company (BCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HIBBS KELLY E.,the company’sSVP, CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that HIBBS KELLY E. sold 3,180 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $68.96 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40736.0 shares.

Boise Cascade Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Brown Dean Michael (EVP, Wood Products) sold a total of 2,394 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $82.58 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47929.0 shares of the BCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Brown Dean Michael (EVP, Wood Products) disposed off 4,821 shares at an average price of $77.40 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 51,084 shares of Boise Cascade Company (BCC).

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) that is trading 2.06% up over the past 12 months and LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) that is -61.14% lower over the same period. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (JCTCF) is -32.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.