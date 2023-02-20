These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for PRA Group Inc. (PRAA)

PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAA) is 20.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.68 and a high of $47.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRAA stock was last observed hovering at around $40.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.02% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -31.58% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.79, the stock is 2.06% and 11.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 13.06% off its SMA200. PRAA registered -12.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.86%.

The stock witnessed a 12.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.68%, and is 1.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) has around 3285 employees, a market worth around $1.61B and $1.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.36 and Fwd P/E is 18.41. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.41% and -14.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PRA Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.10% this year.

PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.02M, and float is at 38.23M with Short Float at 5.21%.

PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FREDRICKSON STEVEN D,the company’sChairman. SEC filings show that FREDRICKSON STEVEN D sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $41.04 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

PRA Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that FREDRICKSON STEVEN D (Chairman) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $40.00 per share for $40000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the PRAA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, FREDRICKSON STEVEN D (Chairman) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 119,920 shares of PRA Group Inc. (PRAA).

PRA Group Inc. (PRAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) that is trading -54.92% down over the past 12 months and Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) that is -19.27% lower over the same period.