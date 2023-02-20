Things appear to be looking up for Denny’s Corporation (DENN)

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) is 35.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.46 and a high of $16.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DENN stock was last observed hovering at around $12.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.65% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 4.08% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.47, the stock is 1.78% and 11.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -2.12% at the moment leaves the stock 19.86% off its SMA200. DENN registered -22.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.24%.

The stock witnessed a 4.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.26%, and is 3.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.29% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) has around 3300 employees, a market worth around $716.15M and $443.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.46 and Fwd P/E is 18.81. Profit margin for the company is 23.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.40% and -23.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (66.50%).

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Denny’s Corporation (DENN) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Denny’s Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year.

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.02M, and float is at 54.89M with Short Float at 2.49%.

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Denny’s Corporation (DENN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Verostek Robert P.,the company’sEVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Verostek Robert P. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $12.41 per share for a total of $93069.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30036.0 shares.

Denny’s Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that LAUDERBACK BRENDA J (Director) sold a total of 5,421 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $12.83 per share for $69551.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the DENN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, MILLER JOHN C (Director) disposed off 85,000 shares at an average price of $12.56 for $1.07 million. The insider now directly holds 591,721 shares of Denny’s Corporation (DENN).

Denny’s Corporation (DENN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brinker International Inc. (EAT) that is trading -9.13% down over the past 12 months and Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) that is -0.94% lower over the same period. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) is -2.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.