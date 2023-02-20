Things appear to be looking up for Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY)

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) is 66.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $7.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LUCY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $2.28, the stock is 14.04% and 58.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 2.24% at the moment leaves the stock 24.37% off its SMA200. LUCY registered a loss of -55.64% in past 6-months.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 44.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 78.12%, and is -2.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.45% over the week and 26.48% over the month.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $19.49M and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 225.71% and -67.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-641.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -322.40% this year.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.67M, and float is at 2.38M with Short Float at 5.30%.