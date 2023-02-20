Things appear to be looking up for ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: SFBS) is 7.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.53 and a high of $97.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SFBS stock was last observed hovering at around $73.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61%.

Currently trading at $74.10, the stock is 5.08% and 6.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -5.04% off its SMA200. SFBS registered -13.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.29%.

The stock witnessed a 4.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.25%, and is 1.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) has around 502 employees, a market worth around $4.01B and $559.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.08 and Fwd P/E is 16.25. Profit margin for the company is 40.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.63% and -23.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.00% this year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.32M, and float is at 49.83M with Short Float at 4.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BROUGHTON THOMAS A,the company’sChairman, President, and CEO. SEC filings show that BROUGHTON THOMAS A bought 196 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 21 at a price of $69.97 per share for a total of $13714.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54986.0 shares.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that FOSHEE WILLIAM M (CFO, EVP) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $92.89 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the SFBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, TUDER IRMA LOYA (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $76.60 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 42,215 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS).

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading 0.65% up over the past 12 months and Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) that is 0.73% higher over the same period. Cadence Bank (CADE) is -15.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.