Things appear to be looking up for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) is -14.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.44 and a high of $5.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The USX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.54, the stock is -8.03% and -15.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 1.32% at the moment leaves the stock -38.08% off its SMA200. USX registered -55.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.20%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -23.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.14%, and is 1.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.16% over the week and 7.53% over the month.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) has around 8689 employees, a market worth around $82.91M and $2.15B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.74. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.94% and -71.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.10% this year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.56M, and float is at 27.60M with Short Float at 3.74%.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Johnson Bryan A.,the company’sChief Transformation Officer. SEC filings show that Johnson Bryan A. bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $2.96 per share for a total of $22199.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41278.0 shares.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Harwell Nathan H (EVP, Chief Legal Off., Sec.) sold a total of 10,097 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $3.12 per share for $31489.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71820.0 shares of the USX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, FULLER MAX L (Executive Chairman) acquired 81,000 shares at an average price of $3.10 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 1,658,482 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX).