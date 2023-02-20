Things appear to be looking up for USA Compression Partners LP (USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) is 5.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.90 and a high of $21.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The USAC stock was last observed hovering at around $21.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5%.

Currently trading at $20.53, the stock is -0.87% and 2.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -2.38% at the moment leaves the stock 11.92% off its SMA200. USAC registered 21.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.91%.

The stock witnessed a -0.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.32%, and is -1.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) has around 697 employees, a market worth around $1.98B and $674.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 101.13. Profit margin for the company is -3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.79% and -5.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

USA Compression Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.00% this year.

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.97M, and float is at 50.22M with Short Float at 2.56%.

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LONG ERIC D. SEC filings show that LONG ERIC D sold 3,032 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $20.08 per share for a total of $60883.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

USA Compression Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that LONG ERIC Dsold a total of 23,039 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $19.26 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the USAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, Porter Christopher W disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $19.32 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 16,969 shares of USA Compression Partners LP (USAC).

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 21.68% up over the past 12 months and TriMas Corporation (TRS) that is -4.31% lower over the same period. Harsco Corporation (HSC) is -48.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.