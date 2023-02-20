Trinseo PLC (TSE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 16.03% Change This Year

Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) is 16.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.54 and a high of $58.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSE stock was last observed hovering at around $26.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.12% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -31.75% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.35, the stock is -3.87% and 3.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -2.04% at the moment leaves the stock -12.79% off its SMA200. TSE registered -55.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.19%.

The stock witnessed a 3.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.29%, and is -0.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

Trinseo PLC (TSE) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $898.80M and $4.97B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.32. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.23% and -55.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Trinseo PLC (TSE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trinseo PLC (TSE) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trinseo PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 334.70% this year.

Trinseo PLC (TSE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.20M, and float is at 34.38M with Short Float at 5.07%.

Trinseo PLC (TSE) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Trinseo PLC (TSE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARTENS PHILIP R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MARTENS PHILIP R sold 6,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $24.59 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10300.0 shares.

Trinseo PLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Desmond Jeanmarie F. (Director) bought a total of 2,850 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $25.01 per share for $71278.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8515.0 shares of the TSE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, Desmond Jeanmarie F. (Director) acquired 1,335 shares at an average price of $25.46 for $33989.0. The insider now directly holds 5,665 shares of Trinseo PLC (TSE).

Trinseo PLC (TSE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Westlake Corporation (WLK) that is trading 11.50% up over the past 12 months and Celanese Corporation (CE) that is -23.83% lower over the same period.