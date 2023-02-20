TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) Is Down -2.50% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE: TBI) is -2.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.77 and a high of $30.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TBI stock was last observed hovering at around $19.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $19.09, the stock is 0.56% and -1.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock -6.06% off its SMA200. TBI registered -29.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.39%.

The stock witnessed a -3.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.27%, and is 3.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) has around 6400 employees, a market worth around $618.90M and $2.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.19 and Fwd P/E is 11.66. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.05% and -37.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

TrueBlue Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 143.00% this year.

TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.43M, and float is at 31.66M with Short Float at 1.75%.

TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ferencz Garrett,the company’sEVP, Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Ferencz Garrett sold 1,523 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $21.41 per share for a total of $32607.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49993.0 shares.

TrueBlue Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 27 that Goings William C. (Director) sold a total of 5,323 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 27 and was made at $20.01 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19498.0 shares of the TBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Gafford Derrek Lane (EVP and CFO) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $25.21 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 93,289 shares of TrueBlue Inc. (TBI).

TrueBlue Inc. (TBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) that is trading -23.59% down over the past 12 months and ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) that is -23.66% lower over the same period. Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH) is -36.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.