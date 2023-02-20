Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) is 18.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.40 and a high of $11.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TPC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $8.97, the stock is 0.20% and 8.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 1.93% at the moment leaves the stock 12.15% off its SMA200. TPC registered -23.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.12%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.69%, and is 6.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) has around 7800 employees, a market worth around $467.25M and $3.92B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.73. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.11% and -24.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.70% this year.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.40M, and float is at 41.85M with Short Float at 3.97%.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TUTOR RONALD N,the company’sChairman & CEO. SEC filings show that TUTOR RONALD N sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $10.25 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.34 million shares.

Tutor Perini Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that TUTOR RONALD N (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $9.56 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.39 million shares of the TPC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, TUTOR RONALD N (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $9.75 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 3,443,305 shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC).

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading -4.03% down over the past 12 months and Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) that is 20.87% higher over the same period. Fluor Corporation (FLR) is 70.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.