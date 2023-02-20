TWO Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Now

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) is 8.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.12 and a high of $22.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TWO stock was last observed hovering at around $17.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $17.16, the stock is -1.96% and 2.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -3.94% off its SMA200. TWO registered -20.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.72%.

The stock witnessed a -2.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.57%, and is 1.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) has around 105 employees, a market worth around $1.64B and $889.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.56 and Fwd P/E is 6.78. Profit margin for the company is 49.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.58% and -24.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 106.90% this year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.25M, and float is at 85.75M with Short Float at 3.02%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS sold 7,408 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $16.99 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Sandberg Rebecca B (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 2,540 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $16.97 per share for $43106.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 97866.0 shares of the TWO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, RUSH ROBERT (Vice President & CRO) disposed off 2,301 shares at an average price of $16.97 for $39042.0. The insider now directly holds 61,897 shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO).

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) that is trading -48.29% down over the past 12 months and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is -46.39% lower over the same period. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is -25.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.