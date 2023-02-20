Unisys Corporation (UIS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) is 5.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.93 and a high of $23.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UIS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.63% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -7.8% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.39, the stock is -2.17% and 5.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -38.10% off its SMA200. UIS registered -72.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.52%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.51%, and is -0.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) has around 16300 employees, a market worth around $368.08M and $1.96B in sales. Fwd P/E is 64.94. Profit margin for the company is -12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.15% and -76.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.90%).

Unisys Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.70% this year.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.79M, and float is at 65.82M with Short Float at 3.03%.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Unisys Corporation (UIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROBERTS LEE D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ROBERTS LEE D bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $4.37 per share for a total of $87400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Unisys Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Thomson Michael M (Executive VP and CFO) sold a total of 10,028 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $21.11 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45296.0 shares of the UIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Thomson Michael M (EVP & CFO) disposed off 4,337 shares at an average price of $22.05 for $95631.0. The insider now directly holds 37,872 shares of Unisys Corporation (UIS).

Unisys Corporation (UIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -23.00% down over the past 12 months and WidePoint Corporation (WYY) that is -45.58% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 10.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.