VeriSign Inc. (VRSN): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:VRSN Stock Is Going Next

VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) is -0.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $155.25 and a high of $228.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRSN stock was last observed hovering at around $207.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.71%.

Currently trading at $204.71, the stock is -4.79% and -1.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing -1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 8.74% off its SMA200. VRSN registered -3.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.85%.

The stock witnessed a -3.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.62%, and is -2.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) has around 904 employees, a market worth around $21.49B and $1.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.79 and Fwd P/E is 25.74. Profit margin for the company is 57.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.86% and -10.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (165.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.00% this year.

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.10M, and float is at 105.55M with Short Float at 1.41%.

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 69 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BIDZOS D JAMES,the company’sExec. Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that BIDZOS D JAMES sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $208.76 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.66 million shares.

VeriSign Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that BIDZOS D JAMES (Exec. Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $212.71 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.67 million shares of the VRSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, BIDZOS D JAMES (Exec. Chairman & CEO) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $213.43 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 668,234 shares of VeriSign Inc. (VRSN).

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Equinix Inc. (EQIX) that is trading 6.41% up over the past 12 months and Zscaler Inc. (ZS) that is -52.88% lower over the same period. Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) is 4.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.