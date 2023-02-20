Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 9.96% Change This Year

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) is 9.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.46 and a high of $39.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WAFD stock was last observed hovering at around $36.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47%.

Currently trading at $36.89, the stock is 4.37% and 7.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 10.54% off its SMA200. WAFD registered 1.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.40%.

The stock witnessed a 9.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.07%, and is 3.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) has around 2132 employees, a market worth around $2.40B and $749.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.62 and Fwd P/E is 8.02. Profit margin for the company is 33.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.22% and -5.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.70%).

Washington Federal Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/12/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.70% this year.

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.34M, and float is at 64.31M with Short Float at 2.76%.

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Robison Kim E,the company’sEVP & Chief Operations Officer. SEC filings show that Robison Kim E sold 7,148 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 23 at a price of $34.00 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56344.0 shares.

Washington Federal Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Robison Kim E (EVP & Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 1,311 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $34.09 per share for $44695.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63492.0 shares of the WAFD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 18, Cooper Cathy E (EVP & Chief Consumer Banker) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $34.25 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 61,106 shares of Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD).

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banc of California Inc. (BANC) that is trading -9.18% down over the past 12 months and Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) that is -26.12% lower over the same period. Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) is -7.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.