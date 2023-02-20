What should you know before buying stock in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE: EGLE) is 14.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.13 and a high of $78.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EGLE stock was last observed hovering at around $57.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $65.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.59% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -4.18% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.30, the stock is 1.97% and 8.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 8.76% off its SMA200. EGLE registered 9.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.35%.

The stock witnessed a 10.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.94%, and is -1.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $790.74M and $753.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.01 and Fwd P/E is 8.71. Profit margin for the company is 41.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.79% and -27.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.30%).

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 446.60% this year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.99M, and float is at 12.74M with Short Float at 10.26%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vogel Gary,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Vogel Gary sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $50.79 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that De Costanzo Frank (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,022 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $78.06 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52323.0 shares of the EGLE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 19, Vogel Gary (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 29,441 shares at an average price of $67.66 for $1.99 million. The insider now directly holds 167,686 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE).