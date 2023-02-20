What should you know before buying stock in Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) is 7.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.27 and a high of $51.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HTLF stock was last observed hovering at around $49.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.89% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 3.63% higher than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.11, the stock is 3.03% and 6.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 10.15% off its SMA200. HTLF registered -2.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.40%.

The stock witnessed a 10.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.66%, and is 0.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) has around 2208 employees, a market worth around $2.13B and $674.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.46 and Fwd P/E is 9.07. Profit margin for the company is 28.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.60% and -2.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heartland Financial USA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.80% this year.

Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.58M, and float is at 38.67M with Short Float at 1.16%.

Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schmitz Martin J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Schmitz Martin J sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $50.21 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65340.0 shares.

Heartland Financial USA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that Engel Robert B (Director) bought a total of 1,389 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $25.65 per share for $35628.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the HTLF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, Engel Robert B (Director) acquired 1,922 shares at an average price of $26.01 for $50000.0. The insider now directly holds 8,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF).

Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) that is trading -4.19% down over the past 12 months and BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) that is 0.65% higher over the same period. QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) is -8.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.