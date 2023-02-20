What should you know before buying stock in Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) is -11.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.06 and a high of $66.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRTA stock was last observed hovering at around $52.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9%.

Currently trading at $53.42, the stock is -3.39% and -5.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 1.71% at the moment leaves the stock 24.80% off its SMA200. PRTA registered 43.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.29%.

The stock witnessed a -0.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.81%, and is 0.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $2.81B and $5.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 153.66% and -19.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Prothena Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 149.60% this year.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.14M, and float is at 48.35M with Short Float at 5.75%.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Insider Activity

A total of 117 insider transactions have happened at Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 86 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nguyen Tran,the company’sChief Strategy Officer and CFO. SEC filings show that Nguyen Tran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $53.34 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3200.0 shares.

Prothena Corporation plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 18 that Nguyen Tran (Chief Strategy Officer and CFO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 18 and was made at $55.53 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3200.0 shares of the PRTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, Cooke Shane (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $52.92 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA).

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) that is trading -46.97% down over the past 12 months and Alkermes plc (ALKS) that is 4.78% higher over the same period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) is 45.35% up on the 1-year trading charts.