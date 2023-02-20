What should you know before buying stock in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY)

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is 38.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.04 and a high of $75.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SKY stock was last observed hovering at around $72.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.82% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -10.08% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.55, the stock is 13.03% and 24.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 28.65% off its SMA200. SKY registered -4.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.26%.

The stock witnessed a 29.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.17%, and is 7.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) has around 8400 employees, a market worth around $4.14B and $2.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.53 and Fwd P/E is 17.29. Profit margin for the company is 15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.24% and -5.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.70%).

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Skyline Champion Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 190.70% this year.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.97M, and float is at 55.81M with Short Float at 2.92%.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LYALL JONATHAN WADE,the company’sEVP. SEC filings show that LYALL JONATHAN WADE sold 11,928 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $72.85 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28819.0 shares.

Skyline Champion Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Anderson Keith A (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $73.26 per share for $0.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the SKY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, KIMMELL JOSEPH A. (EVP) disposed off 7,579 shares at an average price of $69.27 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 29,898 shares of Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY).

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include THOR Industries Inc. (THO) that is trading -0.31% down over the past 12 months. Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) is -3.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.