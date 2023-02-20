What should you know before buying stock in Tredegar Corporation (TG)

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG) is 18.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.43 and a high of $13.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TG stock was last observed hovering at around $12.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.76% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 28.76% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.11, the stock is 1.54% and 7.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 12.14% off its SMA200. TG registered 1.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.36%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.14%, and is 3.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Tredegar Corporation (TG) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $409.20M and $970.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.62. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.42% and -7.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.20%).

Tredegar Corporation (TG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tredegar Corporation (TG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tredegar Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 441.40% this year.

Tredegar Corporation (TG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.87M, and float is at 26.06M with Short Float at 3.14%.

Tredegar Corporation (TG) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Tredegar Corporation (TG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times.