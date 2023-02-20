Why Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) is 26.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.49 and a high of $16.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INSE stock was last observed hovering at around $15.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.74% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 11.11% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.00, the stock is 4.61% and 15.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 42.70% off its SMA200. INSE registered 3.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.00%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 17.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.72%, and is 1.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $404.48M and $273.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.23 and Fwd P/E is 14.41. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.62% and -1.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.80% this year.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.25M, and float is at 23.85M with Short Float at 0.82%.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chambrello Michael R.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Chambrello Michael R. bought 10,070 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $9.93 per share for a total of $99995.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10070.0 shares.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Chambrello Michael R. (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $9.91 per share for $99100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18226.0 shares of the INSE stock.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) that is 52.82% higher over the past 12 months.