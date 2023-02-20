Why Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) is -3.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $11.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LFLY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 74.8% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.63, the stock is 2.46% and -0.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock -77.99% off its SMA200. LFLY registered -90.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.50%.

The stock witnessed a 1.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.93%, and is 18.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.25% over the week and 9.18% over the month.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) has around 236 employees, a market worth around $28.17M and $35.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.36. Profit margin for the company is 26.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.46% and -94.56% from its 52-week high.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leafly Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -210.10% this year.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.58M, and float is at 28.43M with Short Float at 2.71%.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Miyashita Yoko,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Miyashita Yoko sold 4,917 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 23 at a price of $0.63 per share for a total of $3096.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Leafly Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 that Krishnaswamy Suresh (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 4,076 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 and was made at $0.63 per share for $2566.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the LFLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, Krishnaswamy Suresh (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,967 shares at an average price of $0.47 for $2317.0. The insider now directly holds 191,817 shares of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY).