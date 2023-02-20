Why Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) is 23.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.65 and a high of $35.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RLAY stock was last observed hovering at around $17.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0% off its average median price target of $38.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.0% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 19.78% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.45, the stock is -9.85% and 1.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 5.73% at the moment leaves the stock -6.40% off its SMA200. RLAY registered -11.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.06%.

The stock witnessed a -8.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.37%, and is -5.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.97% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) has around 320 employees, a market worth around $2.29B and $1.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 45.85% and -47.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.60%).

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.40% this year.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.89M, and float is at 115.44M with Short Float at 15.06%.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Patel Sanjiv,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Patel Sanjiv sold 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $20.55 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Patel Sanjiv (President and CEO) sold a total of 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $20.98 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the RLAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Patel Sanjiv (President and CEO) disposed off 14,000 shares at an average price of $21.45 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY).

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 3.73% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -13.02% lower over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -64.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.