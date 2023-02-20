Why should you keep an eye on Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)?

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) is -2.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.56 and a high of $21.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CKPT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.8% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 66.73% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.99, the stock is -6.13% and -3.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -1.58% at the moment leaves the stock -47.69% off its SMA200. CKPT registered -76.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.20%.

The stock witnessed a -8.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.90%, and is -7.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.57% over the week and 8.81% over the month.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $50.75M and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 40.17% and -76.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-191.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.30% this year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.86M, and float is at 6.75M with Short Float at 4.09%.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oliviero James F III,the company’sCEO, President and Director. SEC filings show that Oliviero James F III sold 10,261 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $4.77 per share for a total of $48945.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that GRAY WILLIAM GARRETT (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,154 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $4.79 per share for $15108.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49379.0 shares of the CKPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, Oliviero James F III (CEO, President and Director) disposed off 3,817 shares at an average price of $6.75 for $25761.0. The insider now directly holds 192,382 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT).

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -36.09% lower over the past 12 months.