Why should you keep an eye on First Foundation Inc. (FFWM)?

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) is 6.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.17 and a high of $26.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FFWM stock was last observed hovering at around $15.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.32% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 4.19% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.33, the stock is -2.60% and 2.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -15.31% off its SMA200. FFWM registered -42.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.86%.

The stock witnessed a 2.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.80%, and is -1.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) has around 674 employees, a market worth around $871.82M and $403.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.84 and Fwd P/E is 9.52. Profit margin for the company is 31.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.40% and -43.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Foundation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.20% this year.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.39M, and float is at 50.60M with Short Float at 1.81%.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KELLER ULRICH E. JR,the company’sChairman. SEC filings show that KELLER ULRICH E. JR sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $16.36 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.26 million shares.

First Foundation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that KAVANAUGH SCOTT F (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 7,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $13.84 per share for $99634.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.29 million shares of the FFWM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, PAGLIARINI ELIZABETH A. (Director) acquired 5,471 shares at an average price of $13.71 for $74983.0. The insider now directly holds 7,143 shares of First Foundation Inc. (FFWM).

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) that is trading 2.06% up over the past 12 months and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG) that is -10.04% lower over the same period. Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) is -32.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.