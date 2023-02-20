Why should you keep an eye on Kirby Corporation (KEX)?

Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) is 13.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.03 and a high of $75.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KEX stock was last observed hovering at around $73.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.81% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 8.66% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.07, the stock is 4.17% and 10.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 11.52% off its SMA200. KEX registered 7.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.14%.

The stock witnessed a 17.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.02%, and is -0.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Kirby Corporation (KEX) has around 5125 employees, a market worth around $4.31B and $2.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.00 and Fwd P/E is 15.45. Profit margin for the company is -7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.78% and -2.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.30%).

Kirby Corporation (KEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kirby Corporation (KEX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kirby Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.60% this year.

Kirby Corporation (KEX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.96M, and float is at 59.26M with Short Float at 2.18%.

Kirby Corporation (KEX) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Kirby Corporation (KEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Husted Amy D.,the company’sVP General Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Husted Amy D. sold 7,406 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $72.89 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14072.0 shares.

Kirby Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Clarke Kim B (VP and Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 4,315 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $73.00 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the KEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Kumar Raj (Exec VP and CFO) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $73.00 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 5,966 shares of Kirby Corporation (KEX).

Kirby Corporation (KEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is 21.68% higher over the past 12 months. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is 9.96% up on the 1-year trading charts.