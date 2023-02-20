Why should you keep an eye on The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM)?

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (NYSE: SAM) is -0.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $287.00 and a high of $426.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAM stock was last observed hovering at around $335.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.97% off its average median price target of $316.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.49% off the consensus price target high of $376.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -46.24% lower than the price target low of $225.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $329.04, the stock is -13.47% and -8.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -1.78% at the moment leaves the stock -6.54% off its SMA200. SAM registered -19.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.75%.

The stock witnessed a -5.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.88%, and is -8.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) has around 2543 employees, a market worth around $4.10B and $1.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 152.47 and Fwd P/E is 29.85. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.65% and -22.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.00% this year.

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.32M, and float is at 9.36M with Short Float at 6.26%.

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Boyle Carolyn L.,the company’sChief People Officer. SEC filings show that O’Boyle Carolyn L. sold 50 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $350.00 per share for a total of $17500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2326.0 shares.

The Boston Beer Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that O’Boyle Carolyn L. (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 50 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $386.43 per share for $19322.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2376.0 shares of the SAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, O’Boyle Carolyn L. (Chief People Officer) disposed off 50 shares at an average price of $377.52 for $18876.0. The insider now directly holds 2,426 shares of The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM).