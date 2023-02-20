Why should you keep an eye on Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH)?

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTSH) is 33.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.70 and a high of $6.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TTSH stock was last observed hovering at around $5.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.89% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 34.89% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.86, the stock is 9.69% and 22.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 41.55% off its SMA200. TTSH registered -9.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.23%.

The stock witnessed a 19.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.53%, and is 5.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.40% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) has around 1247 employees, a market worth around $259.07M and $397.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.66 and Fwd P/E is 18.31. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.04% and -14.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 456.00% this year.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.42M, and float is at 28.07M with Short Float at 4.43%.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lolmaugh Cabell,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Lolmaugh Cabell bought 4,375 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $4.56 per share for a total of $19937.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading -24.81% down over the past 12 months and CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) that is -15.33% lower over the same period. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) is -11.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.