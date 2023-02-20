Why Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ: TRMK) is -15.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.67 and a high of $38.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRMK stock was last observed hovering at around $29.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.95% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 1.13% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.66, the stock is -1.59% and -9.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -7.60% off its SMA200. TRMK registered -9.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.27%.

The stock witnessed a -9.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.43%, and is -0.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.54% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) has around 2692 employees, a market worth around $1.80B and $545.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.48 and Fwd P/E is 12.20. Profit margin for the company is 20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.21% and -22.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.50%).

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trustmark Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.90% this year.

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.12M, and float is at 55.04M with Short Float at 2.16%.

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Conerly Tracy T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Conerly Tracy T bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $28.24 per share for a total of $42360.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1500.0 shares.

Trustmark Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 28 that Eduardo Marcelo L (Director) sold a total of 780 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 28 and was made at $31.92 per share for $24898.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4729.0 shares of the TRMK stock.

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading 0.65% up over the past 12 months and Cadence Bank (CADE) that is -15.45% lower over the same period. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is -5.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.