Will Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) is 4.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.75 and a high of $18.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATOM stock was last observed hovering at around $6.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.15% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 50.15% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.48, the stock is -13.31% and -7.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock -33.69% off its SMA200. ATOM registered -64.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.43%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.40%, and is -14.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.14% over the week and 8.21% over the month.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $177.03M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 12.70% and -65.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.90%).

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atomera Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.90% this year.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.29M, and float is at 22.73M with Short Float at 18.10%.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mears Robert J,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Mears Robert J sold 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $22400.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Atomera Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Mears Robert J (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 11,890 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $8.23 per share for $97819.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the ATOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, BIBAUD SCOTT A. (CEO and President) disposed off 6,156 shares at an average price of $8.37 for $51526.0. The insider now directly holds 269,264 shares of Atomera Incorporated (ATOM).