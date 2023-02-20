Will Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) is -9.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.51 and a high of $22.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DCPH stock was last observed hovering at around $14.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $14.84, the stock is -11.91% and -13.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -3.57% off its SMA200. DCPH registered 64.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.01%.

The stock witnessed a -20.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.56%, and is -8.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) has around 300 employees, a market worth around $1.12B and $134.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 127.96% and -34.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.70%).

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.10% this year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.44M, and float is at 49.11M with Short Float at 10.15%.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Flynn Daniel Lee,the company’sChief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Flynn Daniel Lee sold 1,370 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $15.10 per share for a total of $20686.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58813.0 shares.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Kelly Thomas Patrick (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,370 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $15.10 per share for $20686.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58795.0 shares of the DCPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Pitman Jama disposed off 1,159 shares at an average price of $15.10 for $17500.0. The insider now directly holds 45,050 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH).

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 41.83% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -13.02% lower over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -64.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.