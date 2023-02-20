Will FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

FTI Consulting Inc. (NYSE: FCN) is 3.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $132.36 and a high of $190.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FCN stock was last observed hovering at around $162.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.93% off its average median price target of $193.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.4% off the consensus price target high of $220.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 1.13% higher than the price target low of $166.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $164.13, the stock is 1.48% and 2.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -1.36% off its SMA200. FCN registered 13.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.79%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.37%, and is 0.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.65% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) has around 7518 employees, a market worth around $5.59B and $2.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.96 and Fwd P/E is 22.40. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.00% and -13.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FTI Consulting Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.20% this year.

FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.81M, and float is at 33.57M with Short Float at 5.16%.

FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Linton Paul Alderman,the company’sChief Strategy/Transf. Officer. SEC filings show that Linton Paul Alderman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $172.24 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42056.0 shares.

FTI Consulting Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Ellis Vernon James (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $171.96 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28927.0 shares of the FCN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Costamagna Claudio (Director) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $162.00 for $1.3 million. The insider now directly holds 38,818 shares of FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN).

FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) that is trading 8.93% up over the past 12 months and CRA International Inc. (CRAI) that is 37.36% higher over the same period. ICF International Inc. (ICFI) is 15.35% up on the 1-year trading charts.