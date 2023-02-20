Will HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) is -3.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.88 and a high of $18.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HRT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $11.50, the stock is -0.56% and -1.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 1.41% at the moment leaves the stock -17.39% off its SMA200. HRT registered -12.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.71%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.05%, and is -0.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) has around 2760 employees, a market worth around $919.65M and $829.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.86 and Fwd P/E is 9.16. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.25% and -39.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HireRight Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.90% this year.

HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.46M, and float is at 67.56M with Short Float at 2.50%.

HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RJC GIS Holdings LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that RJC GIS Holdings LLC sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $11.97 per share for a total of $11970.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.75 million shares.

HireRight Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that RJC GIS Holdings LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 10 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $12.02 per share for $120.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.88 million shares of the HRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, RJC GIS Holdings LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 17,062 shares at an average price of $12.02 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 10,878,907 shares of HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT).

HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) that is trading -5.73% down over the past 12 months and First Advantage Corporation (FA) that is -23.66% lower over the same period. Sterling Check Corp. (STER) is -40.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.