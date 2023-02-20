Will TopBuild Corp. (BLD) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is 27.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $140.66 and a high of $232.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLD stock was last observed hovering at around $200.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.76% off its average median price target of $212.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.37% off the consensus price target high of $227.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -19.11% lower than the price target low of $167.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $198.91, the stock is 0.58% and 11.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 11.99% off its SMA200. BLD registered -15.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.12%.

The stock witnessed a 9.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.74%, and is 2.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) has around 13006 employees, a market worth around $6.42B and $4.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.25 and Fwd P/E is 13.80. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.41% and -14.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TopBuild Corp. (BLD) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TopBuild Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.80% this year.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.08M, and float is at 31.81M with Short Float at 3.15%.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at TopBuild Corp. (BLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Franklin Robert Jeffrey,the company’sPresident, Service Partners. SEC filings show that Franklin Robert Jeffrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $214.19 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12605.0 shares.

TopBuild Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Franklin Robert Jeffrey (President, Service Partners) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $216.47 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13605.0 shares of the BLD stock.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -9.18% down over the past 12 months. Masco Corporation (MAS) is -6.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.