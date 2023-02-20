Will United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) is 2.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.11 and a high of $44.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UBSI stock was last observed hovering at around $41.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $41.63, the stock is 2.29% and 3.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 8.25% off its SMA200. UBSI registered 11.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.51%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.37%, and is 0.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) has around 2966 employees, a market worth around $5.57B and $1.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.81 and Fwd P/E is 14.16. Profit margin for the company is 34.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.73% and -5.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.00% this year.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.18M, and float is at 131.73M with Short Float at 2.39%.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ADAMS RICHARD M SR,the company’sChairman of the Board. SEC filings show that ADAMS RICHARD M SR bought 47 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 30 at a price of $39.25 per share for a total of $1845.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21579.0 shares.

United Bankshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that MCNAMARA J PAUL (Director) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $42.75 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62699.0 shares of the UBSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 29, ADAMS RICHARD M SR (Chairman of the Board) acquired 7,776 shares at an average price of $33.60 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 20,557 shares of United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI).

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) that is trading 6.95% up over the past 12 months and Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) that is -25.37% lower over the same period. M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) is -14.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.